OneTrust introduce OneTrust Athena – The new artificial intelligence engine

Have you ever wondered how we utilize our research? Meet OneTrust Athena™.

OneTrust Athena is an artificial intelligence and robotic automation engine powered by OneTrust DataGuidance’s regulatory research that adds machine learning and predictive intelligence to your compliance program managed by OneTrust. Harnessing these powers, Athena can help in many ways including; data discovery, classifying data, flagging risk and suggesting actionable solutions. OneTrust Athena can also suggest improvements to your privacy and compliance programs.

At OneTrust DataGuidance, we have mapped-out our world leading in-depth regulatory research into a format that helps develop Athena’s intelligence further with the most up-to-date laws, regulations, breach notices and enforcement actions from around the world.

What does this mean for you? Athena nurtures the research produced by DataGuidance, meaning she has the most up to date information on white and blacklists, DPIA guidance, and is plugged into the breach and enforcement tracker. Athena is also aware of all of your vendors and third-parties, because she’s informed by your OneTrust vendor inventory. So, if a breach notification is made by one of your vendors, or even a similar vendor, Athena can manage the end-to-end process automatically, from generating a report to sending investigative assessments. And because she understands the information provided by OneTrust DataGuidance, Athena can learn over time to more accurately suggest improvements to your compliance programs based on your business needs.

