APEC CBPR Comparison | New Release

OneTrust DataGuidance is pleased to announce the addition of its APEC CBPR Comparison to its Data Transfer module, which provides a means of monitoring and understanding the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Cross-Border Privacy Rules system.

The APEC CBPR system is a certification process that is intended to ease personal data flows across jurisdictions. The Comparison, and its associated Guidance Notes, detail the system, jurisdictional laws and regulations, and certification processes.

Users can now:

Understand, monitor, and explore the APEC CBPR system, including participant jurisdictions, benefits, and certification procedures.

Track APEC CBPR and PRP developments, such as new Accountability Agents and participating jurisdictions.

Understand certification requirements and processes for jurisdictions and organisations.

Review compliance conditions and understand applicable regulations from each participating jurisdiction.

Access detailed analyses of jurisdictional Enforcement Maps and Joint Oversight Panel Findings Reports.

Understand Accountability Agent expectations and certification procedures.

Compare jurisdictional requirements for key topics such as privacy notices, collection limitations, security safeguards, and uses of personal information.

To access the APEC CBPR Comparison log in HERE or sign up for a free trial HERE